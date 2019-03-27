Girl missing for days found in stolen SUV with armed 15-year-old driving, NC cops say

A 14-year-old girl reported missing days ago in Greensboro was arrested Tuesday, after police pulled over a stolen SUV driven by an armed 15-year-old boy, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the vehicle police found a 9mm pistol and “a pill bottle containing 23 pills of suspected Methylphenidate,” a sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

The teens weren’t identified by name, but both were arrested and charged with felonies, the post said.

The 14-year-old’s grandmother in Greensboro reported her missing “about a week and a half ago,” according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

The newspaper said the two teens were caught during a reckless driving incident at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a release that the incident started when a deputy spotted a black Chevrolet Tahoe driving in a “careless and reckless” manner on Interstate 74.

“The vehicle nearly hit the inner guardrail and then proceeded across both lanes of travel and on the shoulder of the road and then it came back into the center of the roadway and drove along the center line,” a sheriff’s office post said.

“Patrol stopped the vehicle near the McDowell Road exit and... as the deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed,” the release said.

It was during the pursuit the deputy learned the vehicle was stolen in High Point, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy eventually lost control of the SUV near the New Hope Church Road exit and it “came to rest in the median,” at which point the boy jumped out and ran, police said.

Deputies caught and identified the 14-year-old girl as a resident of the Moore County town of Aberdeen, which is about 72 miles southwest of Raleigh. “It was later learned that the female minor was reported missing out of Greensboro,” officials said.

Investigators did not release whether the teens were injured.

Both have been charged as juveniles, a release said.

The 15-year-old is charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

The girl faces charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor, according to police .

Both teens were scheduled to appear Wednesday in Randolph County District Court, police said..