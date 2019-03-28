Man taken into custody uninjured after SWAT situation shuts down Charlotte road

A man was taken into custody uninjured following a SWAT situation that shut down a road in Charlotte late Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Dundeen Street as police were called around 7 p.m. Officials say a suicidal man was armed with a gun and had barricaded himself inside the home.
When the officers arrived, the man reportedly refused to cooperate and continued to make threats to harm himself.
Additional officers responded to assist and around 10:45 p.m., CMPD SWAT responded to the scene after the man fired a round inside the residence and continued making threats.
Beatties Ford Road was temporarily shut down at Dundeen Street. Just after midnight, the man came outside and was taken into custody.
He was not injured and the gun he was using was located and seized.
Police say an Involuntary Commitment Order was obtained to ensure the man receives the mental health treatment he needs.
In addition, he is being charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.
Due to the nature of this incident, police are not releasing his name. No further information was released.
