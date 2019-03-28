Machete-wielding man’s stolen Jaguar got stuck in lawn during home break-in, cops say

In a scenario straight out of a horror movie, a North Carolina resident came home Wednesday to find a machete-wielding stranger coming at them in the family’s driveway, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says.

Adding to the bizarre scenario: The armed man was standing not far from an expensive white Jaguar sports car, the victim reported.

It happened on Alexandria Drive in Randolph County’s Trinity community, a town of about 6,600 people 20 miles southwest of Greensboro, officials said.

“The victim had returned home and found the vehicle next to the house,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The suspect grabbed a machete, walked towards and threatened the victim.”

The victim quickly drove to a neighbor’s house and called 911 for help, officials said.

Deputies say they arrived to find the suspect still at the home, along with “a white 1996 Jaguar passenger car stuck in the yard and still running.”

The man, identified as Shane Raymond Spangler of High Point, took off running and “was apprehended after a brief foot chase,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Upon a search of the Jaguar in the yard, it was discovered it had been stolen in High Point,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Multiple items located in the vehicle had been stolen from both inside the residence and from the outbuildings. There were multiple other items that didn’t belong to the victim located inside the vehicle as well.”





Spangler, 25, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including: felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor assault by show of violence and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Deputies said they later discovered he was also wanted in Guilford County for felony second-degree burglary, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

His first court appearance is April 2, officials said.