Rapper DaBaby’s gun charge dismissed in connection with fatal NC Walmart shooting

Prosecutors have dismissed their case against Charlotte rapper DaBaby in connection with a fatal shooting in a Huntersville Walmart, a spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

Police said 19-year-old Jalyn Craig was shot and killed Nov. 5 during a fight in the store on Bryton Town Center Drive.

Just to clarify a training excercise was happening with the North Mecklenburg Swat and Negotiations team at Lake Norman Charter School when a shooting occurred up the street at WalMart in Huntersville. The two incidents are unrelated. — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) November 6, 2018

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, court records show.

On Thursday, prosecutors made a motion in court to continue the case against Kirk “because a key civilian witness was unavailable,” DA’s Office spokeswoman Meghan McDonald said in Saturday’s email to the Observer.

Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Matt Osman denied the motion, according to McDonald. It was not immediately known Saturday why Osman denied the motion.

“Without that witness, the State could not proceed, and as a result, dismissed the charge,” she said in the email.

In an obscenity-laced video on YouTube, DaBaby said he was in the store shopping with his 1- and 5-year-olds and their mother “when someone pulled a gun and ‘tried to take my life,’ ” the Observer previously reported.

“Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit (and) me,” DaBaby, who also is known as Baby Jesus, said in the video. “Lawyers ... telling me not to say nothing ... But two (people) walk down on you and your whole ... family, threatening ya’ll [sic.], whip out (a gun) on ya’ll [sic.], let me see what ya’ll [sic.] going to do.”

Craig’s parents are devastated that no else has been charged in their son’s death, Fox 46 reported.

“We feel like we didn’t get any justice,” his mother, Lawana Horsley, told the station.

DaBaby did not immediately respond to an Instagram message from the Observer. His management team did not immediately respond to a phone message.