There’s a 50-50 chance of ‘wet snow’ hitting Charlotte Tuesday, weather service says

Yes, it’s April Fools’ Day, but this is no joke: Charlotte has a 50 percent chance of snow Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

It will start before dawn and end around 9 a.m., and NWS forecasters are using the term “wet snow,” meaning it could be slushy.

The low Tuesday will be 37 degrees, so “little or no snow accumulation” is expected in the Charlotte area, say NWS forecasters.

However, up to an inch could fall “mainly in a band along and northwest of I-85,” including Lincolnton, Hickory and Statesville, NWS forecasters say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

“Some snow easily could mix in southeast of there, but is not expected to last very long,” according to a NWS forecast discussion.

The high Tuesday will be 51 degrees in Charlotte, forecasters say.

The unexpected snow prediction comes just two days after temperatures reached close to 80 degrees Saturday in the region.

A series of freeze warnings and watches were issued for much of the state late Sunday, based on predictions of a high pressure system moving across the southern Appalachians. It is causing temperatures to drop up to 12 degrees below normal, said the NWS.

Frost is expected in the Charlotte region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, forecasters say.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch slushy ice cover Charlotte from a bird's eye view.