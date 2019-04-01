Police dog tracks homicide suspect to creek after body found ‘rolled up in carpet’

Police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
According to the court documents obtained by WBTV, 21-year-old Andrew Houston was arrested after a foot chase with officers.
Houston was found “lying in a creek bed” nearby the Bon Rea Drive home where police were alerted to a domestic disturbance call around 4 a.m.
Police responded to the home on Sunday morning after Houston’s mother called police saying her son “had taken drugs and was hallucinating,” according to a search warrant.
Houston’s mother told police she had found a body in her son’s room.
Court documents say police “located a human corpse rolled up in carpet, with duct tape wrapped around it,” in what was reported to be Houston’s room. Police reported they found needles in plain view in the room.
As police were investigating, Houston ran from the house, according to court documents, and more police were called to the scene.
A police K9 tracked Houston to a creek bed nearby and bit him during the apprehension, according to information in the court documents.
A search warrant provided authorities with information that the needles found in the bedroom showed “evidence of illegal drug use inside the residience.”
Responding officers also determined Houston appeared to be under the influence of drugs after being taken into custody.
CMPD is asking anyone who has information to call 704-432-TIPS (8477) and talk with a homicide detective.
The public can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Authorities have yet to identify the person rolled up in the duct taped carpet inside the house.
