Man with Stage 4 cancer wins the NC lottery. He has a big plan to use his prize money

Richard Beare of Charlotte plan to travel the world after winning $250,000 in the NC Education Lottery. NC Education Lottery photo
A Charlotte man who says he was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer just won $250,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery, according to state officials.

What will he do with the money?

Richard Beare says he intends to travel abroad with his wife “while I can still enjoy myself.”

“It’s such a relief,” Beare said in a state press release. “I rarely play the lottery. I only stopped because my wife asked me to get a Powerball ticket since the jackpot was so high.”

Yet it wasn’t a Powerball ticket that won him the money.

Beare, a retired mechanic, says he decided to up his shot at winning by also buying four scratch-off tickets at the Quik Trip store on North Tryon Street.

It was the last of those four Carolina Black tickets that came up a winner, though Beare admits he had to get the store clerk to explain the game to him.

“I asked her: ‘What does it mean if I match the numbers?’” he said in a release. “She said it meant I won a prize. I told her, ‘Well, I guess we just won $250,000 then.’ She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket.”

The cash was whittled to $176,876 after he paid state and federal taxes, said state officials.

“My wife has always wanted to go to Italy, since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her,” Beare said in a release. “This feels great.”

