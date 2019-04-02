Mom charged with child abuse after boy falls off lawn mower and gets caught in blades

Ashley Stacey Holt, 27, of Clark’s Creek Road, Lincolnton, NC was arrested on one felony count of negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury.

An 8-year-old boy remains hospitalized in North Carolina and his mother faces child abuse charges, after he fell off the family’s riding lawn mower and got tangled in the spinning blades, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy underwent surgery at Atrium Health-Charlotte and remains there “undergoing further treatment,” a release said.

He was identified as Braiden Brown by The Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV.

His mother, Ashley Stacey Holt, 27, was arrested Monday and charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Investigators say the accident happened March 19, as Holt was cutting the lawn outside the family’s home on Clark’s Creek Road in Lincolnton, according to a release. Lincolnton is about 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

At the time of the accident, the boy was riding atop the mower’s deck and Holt had a second child sitting in her lap, officials said.

The boy “stood up on the mower deck when he lost his balance and fell,” WSOC reports.

“The parent stopped the lawn mower, but the blades failed to disengage,” a sheriff’s office release said. “The young boy fell from the deck and was struck by the blades on his left leg and both hands.”





The boy had to be airlifted from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other child was identified as the boy’s 2-year-old sister, WBTV reported. She also fell off the mower, but was not hurt, the TV station reported.

Ashley Holt posted a $2,500 bond after her arrest and has been released, officials said.

