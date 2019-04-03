New traffic pattern for drivers arriving at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

Drivers will notice a traffic shift at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday there will be five new lanes on the elevated roadway and terminal curb front.

The new route was implemented Tuesday just before midnight. Cars will be rerouted from the current three lane upper roadway for departures and ticketing to the newly constructed roadway.

This marks the completion of phase two and a major milestone for the ongoing renovations taking place at the international airport, officials say.

The billion dollar renovation includes concourses, roadways, curb fronts and terminals.