Don’t bite into these stuffed sandwiches sold at stores, NC company warns

J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, is recalling 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products that may be contaminated with plastic that consumers might not see, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. USDA

A North Carolina company is recalling 28 tons of “hot stuffed sandwiches” from stores nationwide because of plastic that possibly got into them, federal officials said late Friday.

J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp. of Holly Ridge makes the pepperoni and ham-and-cheese sandwiches that are sold in 9-ounce carton packages, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Don’t eat the products, federal officials warned. Throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.





The USDA has yet to list on its website which retailers sold the possibly contaminated products. The list is typically released days or even weeks after the department’s first alert of a recall.





Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie usually announces food recalls simultaneous with or even ahead of the FDA and USDA. None have the recall listed on their sites.

A spokeswoman for J & J Snack Foods couldn’t be immediately reached by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday. The 46-year-old company also makes soft pretzels, baked goods and frozen drinks and desserts, according to its website.

The company is recalling 56,578 pounds of these two products made on Feb. 19 and 20 that could have “semi-transparent plastic” in them, according to the USDA news release:





Packages containing two stuffed pepperoni sandwiches and labeled “Bremer Classic Pepperoni Pizza Hot Stuffed Sandwiches,” with best-if-used-by dates of Aug. 12, 2020, and Aug. 13, 2020.

Packages with two ham-and-cheese sandwiches labeled “Bremer Classic Ham & Cheese Hot Stuffed Sandwiches,” also with best-if-used-by dates of Aug. 12, 2020, and Aug. 13, 2020.

The products have the establishment number “Est. 27231” in the USDA mark of inspection.





The problem surfaced after consumers complained about the plastic, according to the federal news release. The Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of the problem on Wednesday, officials said.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to the USDA release.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.





Consumers with questions about the recall can call Kristyn Castellante, J & J’s customer relations coordinator, at 856-532-6611, according to the USDA.





