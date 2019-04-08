Mom finds son dead after sleepover with dad — but cause is a mystery, NC cops say

The 5900 block of Senconee Drive in Indian Trail where the boy’s body was found Sunday. Street View image from Dec. 2018. © 2019 Google

A boy was found dead by his mother Sunday after he spent the night at the home of a relative in Indian Trail, outside Charlotte, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“Manner of death unknown at this point, but CSI and detectives investigating,” the department said in a tweet.

The discovery was made in a neighborhood along the 5900 block of Senconee Drive, officials said.

The boy’s name has not yet been released.

“Details are limited at this point, but child’s mother called 911 at approximately 12:42 pm (Sunday) after coming to the house to pick up the child, who had spent the weekend with his dad,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The child was 3 to 4 years old, and the body was discovered in the boy’s room at his father’s home, reported WBTV, the Charlotte Observer’s news partner.

Tony Underwood of the Union County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV investigators the death is being treated as “suspicious” because officials haven’t yet found a cause.

WSOC reports medics were first called to the home to treat “a cardiac arrest patient.”

“We don’t know if it’s a crime at this point or if it’s some natural death, but small children normally don’t die naturally unless there’s some pre-existing condition or some horrific accident,” Underwood told WSOC.

WBTV reports the child’s father “was arrested during the incident on outstanding warrants for unrelated charges.”