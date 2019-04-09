Local

Man driving on coastal NC highway collides with 600-pound bear in the dark

The 600-pound bear that died as a result of the crash early Monday in Washington County, N.C. Facebook screenshot
The 600-pound bear that died as a result of the crash early Monday in Washington County, N.C. Facebook screenshot

A 55-year-old man traveling Monday on U.S. 64 in coastal North Carolina collided with a 600-pound bear near Washington County’s Roper community, reports WITN.

Columbia, N.C., resident Willie Melton was not hurt in the crash, which occurred around 5:15 a.m., but the bear was critically injured and had to be “put down,” the station reported.

U.S. 64 parallels the Albemarle Sound through Washington County in eastern North Carolina, which is home to one of the state’s largest black bear populations, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Officials with the North Carolina Bear Festival, based in the Washington County town of Plymouth, posted photos from the crash scene that showed the front of Melton’s car heavily damaged and the bear dead in a nearby patch of woods.

North Carolina’s black bears can grow up to six feet tall and weigh as much as 700 pounds, according to NCPedia.org. The site says the world record size is 880 pounds for a bear in Craven County, N.C.

A large black bear swims across a bay on the coast of North Carolina near a wildlife refuge in Dare County. Two fishermen in kayaks spotted the bear and followed it to shore.

By

The state’s black bears thrive at opposite ends of the state: One population in the mountains and the other along the coast, says the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Washington County’s Albemarle-Pamlico peninsula has one of the “highest black bear densities in the world,” according to Black Bear Festival officials.

“We have an expanding human population and an expanding black bear population that are literally colliding on our highways in eastern N.C.,” festival officials posted on Facebook. “One of the challenges when driving on any highway is seeing a black bear on a black asphalt road on a black night.”

Vehicle collisions with bears are increasingly common in North Carolina, including a 2017 incident in southern Charlotte when a bear was struck on Interstate 485 near Providence Road. The bear escaped with unknown injuries, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The black and white images, taken in Hyde County, North Carolina show the black bears rolling in a jumble of black fur with teeth bared and claws swinging. The images have been pieced together to create a 14-second clip of the height of the battle

By

  Comments  

Read Next

Snapping turtle and stubborn NC cop engage in standoff during rush hour. But who won?

Local

Snapping turtle and stubborn NC cop engage in standoff during rush hour. But who won?

A snapping turtle and a North Carolina cop from Hillsborough engaged in a 20-minute standoff Monday, and it’s unclear which of the two won. It happened during morning traffic in NC.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Politics & Government

Charlotte provides most of its services in English. The city wants to change that.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service