Weapon seized from passenger at Charlotte’s airport is banned in Canada, Great Britain

TSA agents seized a weapon from a passenger’s carry-on bag at Charlotte’s airport that is banned in Canada, Great Britain and some U.S. states.

The push dagger was found April 3, according to the TSA’s weekly news release Thursday night of firearms and other banned items found by its agents in carry-on bags at U.S. airports.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a little finger knife or made out of Valyrian steel; knives must be packed in checked bags!” TSA officials said in the release.





TSA officials did not say in the release if the passenger was fined or arrested but did say:

“Our mission at TSA is to ensure you get to your destination safely by keeping dangerous items off planes. The most common explanation we hear from travelers is ‘I forgot it was in my bag.’ Don’t be that person. Save yourself some money and embarrassment and thoroughly check your bags for prohibited items before heading to the airport.”

The push dagger was among nine knives seized by Transportation Security Administration agents at the nation’s airports April 1-7, according to the release, which included pictures of the knives.





A push dagger “has a short blade” and “a T-shaped handle design that is meant to be held in your hand so that the blade is protruded from your fist especially between your index and middle finger,” according to TopSurvivalWeapons.com.

Selling, buying and owning such knives is banned in Canada, Great Britain and some U.S. states, TopSurvivalWeapons.com reports.

According to Thursday’s TSA release, agents screened 15.9 million passengers April 1-7 and also seized 87 guns in carry-on bags. Of those, 69 were loaded and 30 had a round chambered, officials said.