2 East Carolina University students die in SC wreck, 2 seriously injured, officials say

Two East Carolina University students died in a wreck in South Carolina on Saturday morning, and two students were hospitalized with serious injuries, university officials said.

The two-car collision in Orangeburg County also killed the driver of the other car, Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell of the SC Highway Patrol said.

“There are no words to express the amount of sadness we are feeling today,” ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton said in a statement released by the university. “This is truly devastating news, and we ask that all Pirates come together and join me in holding these students and their families deeply in our hearts and prayers during this unspeakable time.”

All four students belonged to fraternities and sororities at ECU, according to the statement. Their names have yet to be released.

The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about three miles west of Holly Hill in Orangeburg County, Tidwell said.

The students were northbound in a 2016 Honda Coupe that collided with a southbound 1999 Accura sedan, according to the trooper. The two who died in the Honda were passengers, he said.

Tidwell said a team of SC. Highway Patrol investigators is trying to determine how the wreck happened.

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall could not be immediately reached by The Charlotte Observer. SC county coroner offices release the names of those who die in wrecks on the state’s roads.





“The full breadth of our staff and resources will be available to the students, faculty and staff on our campus,” Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs, said in the university’s statement. “We will have crisis counselors as well as members of the Dean of Students Office, the Division of Student Affairs and ECU’s entire community ready to assist our students through this tragic time.”





Crisis counseling services will be available all next week to students by visiting the ECU Center for Counseling and Student Development in Umstead Hall. Anyone needing to speak to a counselor this weekend should call 252-328-6661 and select option “2” to speak with a crisis counselor.