Storms flood York County roads, dump ‘ping pong ball-size hail’ on North Carolina city

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

Intense storms flooded roads in York County, S.C., and delivered 70 mph winds and ping pong ball-size hail to Morganton, N.C., on Saturday as the Carolinas braced for more severe weather on Sunday.

“We cannot stress this enough,” the York County Sheriff’s Office warned Saturday afternoon in one of eight tweets that included pictures of flooded roads. “DO NOT TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED OUT ROADS!!!!!





TRAFFIC: We cannot stress this enough DO NOT TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED OUT ROADS!!!!!

This is Mobley Store Rd. Between Burkin Rd & Booney Rd in York #TurnAroundDontDrown #TRAFFIC #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS #YOCOWX #SCWX pic.twitter.com/ysZtD1ygAT — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 13, 2019

Photos included one of a car trapped in flood waters on Mobley Store Road, between Burkin Road and Booney Road in York, and another of a washed-out Bookout Road in Rock Hill.

TRAFFIC: Bookout Rd. in Rock Hill is flooded & washed out from rain. If you use this road please use an alternate route. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS #YOCOWX #SCWX pic.twitter.com/EqtXR33zvH — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 13, 2019

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Gunsmoke Road, Stallcup Road, South Fork Road and part of Wilson Chapel Road remained closed due to flooding, York County emergency management officials tweeted.





FYI......

Please be advised that Gunsmoke RD, Stallcup RD, South Fork RD, and the county portion of Wilson Chapel RD are closed to thru-traffic due to flooding. The roads will re-open when the water recedes to a safe level. — York County OEM (@YorkCountyOEM) April 13, 2019

In Morganton, a “very powerful severe thunderstorm” delivered “ping pong ball size hail and 70 mph wind,” according to a tweet by the National Weather Service Office in Greer, S.C.

“Take cover now!” NWS meterorologists tweeted.

A very powerful severe thunderstorm is approaching Morganton NC with ping pong ball size hail and 70 mph wind! Take cover now! #ncwx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 13, 2019

Tornado warnings were issued for the Hickory area although none were confirmed.

Tornado Warning including Hickory NC, Newton NC, Conover NC until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/O2KEhzxGEm — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 13, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms are expected all day and night Sunday as well, with an 80 percent chance at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the latest NWS forecast at 5:52 p.m. Saturday.

Flood advisories remained into late Saturday for all of Mecklenburg County, eastern Gaston County and parts of Cabarrus County.