Local
Storms flood York County roads, dump ‘ping pong ball-size hail’ on North Carolina city
Lightning safety tips
Intense storms flooded roads in York County, S.C., and delivered 70 mph winds and ping pong ball-size hail to Morganton, N.C., on Saturday as the Carolinas braced for more severe weather on Sunday.
“We cannot stress this enough,” the York County Sheriff’s Office warned Saturday afternoon in one of eight tweets that included pictures of flooded roads. “DO NOT TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED OUT ROADS!!!!!
Photos included one of a car trapped in flood waters on Mobley Store Road, between Burkin Road and Booney Road in York, and another of a washed-out Bookout Road in Rock Hill.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, Gunsmoke Road, Stallcup Road, South Fork Road and part of Wilson Chapel Road remained closed due to flooding, York County emergency management officials tweeted.
In Morganton, a “very powerful severe thunderstorm” delivered “ping pong ball size hail and 70 mph wind,” according to a tweet by the National Weather Service Office in Greer, S.C.
“Take cover now!” NWS meterorologists tweeted.
Tornado warnings were issued for the Hickory area although none were confirmed.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected all day and night Sunday as well, with an 80 percent chance at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the latest NWS forecast at 5:52 p.m. Saturday.
Flood advisories remained into late Saturday for all of Mecklenburg County, eastern Gaston County and parts of Cabarrus County.
Comments