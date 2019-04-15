Local

There have been more than 80 CMPD shootings since 2005. Here’s a map of the locations.

Body cam video shows CMPD officer shooting, killing man at Charlotte Burger King

Video shows Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. By
Up Next
Video shows Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. By

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers have fired at more than 80 people since 2005, according to CMPD data. Twenty-eight people were killed.

On Monday, CMPD released body camera footage of officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin, 27, on Beatties Ford Road. The shooting happened on March 25.

In January, an officer shot and killed Micheal Kelley on West Boulevard. According to a CMPD release, Kelley sprinted toward the officer, ignoring his commands.

  Comments  

Read Next

Maggie the ‘one of a kind’ matriarch chimp dies, North Carolina Zoo says

North Carolina

Maggie the ‘one of a kind’ matriarch chimp dies, North Carolina Zoo says

Maggie, the matriarch and alpha female of chimps at the North Carolina Zoo, died at age 46 after being euthanized, a news release said. Staff said the chimp was tough and bossy, according to the zoo.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service