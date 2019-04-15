There have been more than 80 CMPD shootings since 2005. Here’s a map of the locations.

Body cam video shows CMPD officer shooting, killing man at Charlotte Burger King Video shows Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers have fired at more than 80 people since 2005, according to CMPD data. Twenty-eight people were killed.

On Monday, CMPD released body camera footage of officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin, 27, on Beatties Ford Road. The shooting happened on March 25.





In January, an officer shot and killed Micheal Kelley on West Boulevard. According to a CMPD release, Kelley sprinted toward the officer, ignoring his commands.