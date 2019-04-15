Think you saw Huntersville cops chasing a goat? It wasn’t your imagination.

Over the weekend, Huntersville Police got a call for an animal crossing Statesville Road near Sam Furr Road. It turned out to be a goat. Huntersville Police Department photo

Police in Huntersville confirmed Monday that they did, in fact, respond to calls about a goat in traffic over the weekend.

“Officers got a call for an animal crossing Statesville Road, near Sam Furr Road,” the department posted Monday on Facebook. “Officers located a Billy Goat in the Lowe’s parking lot. Yes, we said Billy Goat.”

Police said they “were able to corral the goat so the owner could gain control.”

The department posted a photo of the apprehended goat on Facebook, and it appearing to be posing confidently as it sat in the passenger’s seat.

Commenters on Facebook noted the Lowe’s staff learned something was amiss outside the store when “customers were coming in saying there was a goat running around the parking lot.”

Police offered no details of how the goat ended up in traffic, or how they caught it without someone getting butted. The lack of details led to countless jokes being posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“Great job keeping the baaaaad guys off the streets!” wrote Dani Charpentier.

“Love living in the South,” added Jessica Torres.

