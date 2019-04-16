Town of colum

Days of heavy rain in North Carolina created a Hollywood cliffhanger in the most literal sense on Lake Adger.

A pontoon boat is stuck atop the dam, half of it teetering over the edge as waters spill around it.

Investigators believe no one is on board.

The town of Columbus posted photos of the boat’s predicament on Monday, and noted Polk County Emergency Management is “assessing” the situation. The lake is about 95 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“Not sure what will happen,” fire department officials said on Facebook.

Investigators say the boat was floating freely during the severe storms on Sunday, and drifted up to the edge of the dam in the Mill Spring area, near N.C. 9. It’s not clear what stopped it from tumbling over.

The dam, also known as the Turner Shoals Dam, is 87 feet high and 665 feet long, and generates hydroelectric power on the Green River, according to LakesOnline.com. It is owned by Polk County, according to the site.

Polk County Emergency Management posted late Monday that heavy winds and high lake levels prevented crews from removing the pontoon boat.

“It is too dangerous for anyone to get close to the boat with the current conditions,” the post said.

“We know there is no one on the boat and there is no immediate threat to life. We are going to reevaluate the situation in the morning to see if the lake levels are low enough for us to get close enough to remove it. There is no danger to the dam at this time.”

Sgt. Toby Jenkins with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, told WLOS the owner of the boat has a home nearby and has been in contact with investigators.

“They thought they had it tied up good and secure, but we had some pretty violent storms last night, and I guess it just broke loose,” Jenkins told WLOS on Monday.