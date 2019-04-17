Jimmie Johnson of Charlotte responds to the crowd cheering for him as he approaches the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Jimmie Johnson Racing

Marathon Monday in Massachusetts started with a downpour, greeted midday with brilliant sunshine and steamy humidity, then got cloudy and wet again before finishing with more than 180 runners from the Charlotte area having earned medals for completing the Boston Marathon.

Leading the pack of locals in Boston on Monday were Charlotteans Walt Guyer, 39, who finished in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 32 seconds, and Paula Pridgen, 33, who clocked in at 2:41:36. Pridgen, already a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon qualifier, finished 31st overall out of roughly 11,000 female finishers, while Guyer ranked 148th among approximately 14,000 men.

The youngest finisher from the area was 18-year-old Jack Bosley of Huntersville, a 2018 Lake Norman Charter High School graduate who is currently a freshman at Virginia Tech University; Bosley’s 2:47:28 was the ninth-fastest overall time for locals. Meanwhile, Pineville’s Joe Schlereth was the oldest area finisher at 69; he ran a 4:01:47 while completing Boston for the 19th straight year.

Of course, the Charlotte runner garnering the most national attention on Monday was Jimmie Johnson, who was trying to solidify his reputation as a speedy runner ... to go along with his reputation as a speedy NASCAR driver. Johnson, 43, finished his first marathon in an impressive 3:09:07.

After wrapping up the 26.2-mile jaunt from Hopkinton, Mass. to Boylston Street, Johnson told Runner’s World: “I knew I was going to suffer and I knew that it would be painful. I didn’t realize the degree of which it would be. I have mad respect for what (marathoners) put themselves through.”

Consider that as you peruse this list of 2019 Boston Marathon finishers who claim residence within an hour of Charlotte.

Male finishers

1. Walt Guyer, 39, Charlotte: 2:33:32

2. David Willis, 38, Charlotte: 2:34:19

3. Sebastian Nicewicz, 26, Charlotte: 2:35:16

4. Michael McMillen, 31, Charlotte: 2:40:45

5. Robert Arend, 25, Charlotte: 2:42:28

6. Reed Payne, 25, Charlotte: 2:45:45

7. Joey Woltjer, 31, Charlotte: 2:47:11

*8. Jack Bosley, 18, Huntersville: 2:47:28

9. Stephen Salisbury, 33, Charlotte: 2:47:55

10. James Ryan, 30, Charlotte: 2:48:26

11. Andrew Charters, 31, Charlotte: 2:48:55

12. Patrick Johnson, 31, Charlotte: 2:49:06

13. Ryan Wakefield, 33, Charlotte: 2:53:41

14. David Jones, 43, Waxhaw: 2:54:18

15. Brian Zickefoose, 37, Denver: 2:55:33

16. Caleb Boyd, 36, Charlotte: 2:55:54

17. Andrew Totman, 38, Stallings: 2:56:47

18. Derek May, 38, Davidson: 2:57:01

19. Christopher Milford, 35, Charlotte: 2:57:19

20. Frank Webb, 49, Waxhaw: 3:01:15

21. Stuart Lundsten, 45, Charlotte: 3:02:08

22. Keith Weidman, 41, Weddington: 3:02:29

23. Eric Smith, 42, Charlotte: 3:02:42

24. Robert McBee, 52, York: 3:03:37

25. Wes Kessenich, 56, Charlotte: 3:05:36

26. Ryan Phillips, 25, Charlotte: 3:06:21

27. Chris Mortis, 43, Charlotte: 3:06:40

28. Wes Bryant, 38, Mooresville: 3:06:53

29. Michael Lindler, 27, Charlotte: 3:07:30

30. Chris Moroch, 40, Statesville: 3:07:41

31. Kevin Burton, 43, Cornelius: 3:07:47

32. Gray Riley, 40, Harrisburg: 3:08:12

33. Jimmie Johnson, 43, Charlotte: 3:09:07

34. Chad Lenox, 37, Mount Holly: 3:09:35

35. Han Zhang, 46, Charlotte: 3:09:44

36. Michael Zadnick, 45, Charlotte: 3:10:09

37. Scott Mastbrook, 46, Charlotte: 3:10:43

38. Leandro Schultz, 33, Charlotte: 3:12:56

39. Lee Whitaker, 45, Fort Mill: 3:13:26

40. John Maiden, 44, Harrisburg: 3:13:56

41. Mike Burgan, 53, Charlotte: 3:15:45

42. Michael Putman, 48, Charlotte: 3:15:48

43. Tim Richter, 62, Charlotte: 3:16:04

44. Brian Morris, 45, Charlotte: 3:17:44

45. Tom Wilson, 57, Charlotte: 3:17:46

46. Ryan Werner, 45, Cornelius: 3:18:12

47. Fenn Allen, 57, Concord: 3:18:23

48. Aregai Girmay, 59, Gastonia: 3:21:32

49. David Gary, 43, Charlotte: 3:22:06

50. Stuart Perkins, 41, Salisbury: 3:22:37

51. Richard Heinrich, 56, Mooresville: 3:23:02

52. Ryan Bullard, 43, Charlotte: 3:23:17

53. William Mann, 31, Charlotte: 3:23:27

54. Justin Kennelly, 42, Huntersville: 3:23:46

55. Niles Yantchook, 44, Gastonia: 3:24:10

56. Tom Winter, 47, Clover: 3:24:49

57. Nathan Stanford, 40, Kannapolis: 3:25:26

58. Mark McGeough, 49, Huntersville: 3:26:19

59. Anthony Kuchera, 32, Davidson: 3:27:41

60. Mark Griffin, 44, Charlotte: 3:27:55

61. Frederic Levy, 58, Gastonia: 3:28:12

62. Scott Hungate, 49, Charlotte: 3:29:03

63. Matthew Bush, 48, Fort Mill: 3:31:03

64. Joseph Evins, 38, Huntersville: 3:31:04

65. Duane Martinelli, 46, Harrisburg: 3:31:28

66. Jay Seago, 42, Charlotte: 3:32:04

67. Omondi Owallah, 48, Charlotte: 3:33:33

68. Ethan Cohen, 28, Charlotte: 3:35:57

69. Timothy Baucom, 45, Belmont: 3:36:04

70. Donald Hodge, 50, Clover: 3:36:35

71. Paul Neumann, 52, Charlotte: 3:37:43

72. John Boutwell, 51, Matthews: 3:38:15

73. Robert Collea, 46, Mount Holly: 3:38:45

74. Bryan Allf, 61, Gastonia: 3:40:03

75. Theoden Janes, 45, Charlotte: 3:42:35

76. Bryan Hurley, 50, Kannapolis: 3:42:53

77. Ranse Streng, 51, Salisbury: 3:43:22

78. Brian Donehoo, 50, Mooresville: 3:45:34

79. Martin Inman, 55, Gastonia: 3:45:59

80. Colin Botes, 55, Charlotte: 3:46:33

81. Neil Magnuson, 42, Huntersville: 3:46:50

82. Christopher Woodrow, 55, Charlotte: 3:48:01

83. Mike Roberts, 50, Charlotte: 3:49:58

84. Paul Gonzalez, 48, Indian Land: 3:50:32

85. Graham Carling, 48, Charlotte: 3:52:11

86. Thomas Fisher, 58, Indian Land: 3:53:01

87. Dan Tyler, 49, Mooresville: 3:56:19

88. Kurt Neilan, 65, Denver: 3:58:48

89. Mark Colaco, 38, Charlotte: 3:59:08

90. Peter Turk, 60, Charlotte: 4:01:20

**91. Joe Schlereth, 69, Pineville: 4:01:47

92. Chuck Spencer, 55, Charlotte: 4:01:59

93. Donald Bailey, 53, Charlotte: 4:07:21

94. Michael Natusch, 61, Davidson: 4:08:37

95. Edward Morse, 55, Concord: 4:14:01

96. John Harris, 40, Charlotte: 4:15:01

97. David Garmon, 66, Lincolnton: 4:17:47

98. Gary Rautenstrauch, 65, Charlotte: 4:17:56

99. Rodolfo Sequeyro, 60, Charlotte: 4:25:17

100. Dawson Hancock, 63, Charlotte: 4:26:18

101. Nicholas Calarco, 46, Davidson: 4:27:03

102. Eric Griffin, 43, Charlotte: 4:28:32

103. Rick Gagnon, 60, Mount Holly: 4:29:59

104. Mark Lackey, 67, Huntersville: 4:34:04

105. George Patterson, 55, Kings Mountain: 4:35:15

106. Eric Strong, 36, Charlotte: 4:37:53

107. Brad Brantley, 49, Charlotte: 4:41:50

108. Stephen Price, 63, Charlotte: 4:44:52

109. Leroy Townsend, 55, Harrisburg: 5:01:43

110. Gary Bernat, 33, Waxhaw: 5:08:31

111. Alvin Bayme, 35, Charlotte: 5:14:33

112. Robert Zarzour, 41, Charlotte: 5:58:35

113. Saad Usmani, 39, Charlotte: 6:11:16

Female finishers

1. Paula Pridgen, 33, Charlotte: 2:41:36

2. Amelia Shea, 28, Charlotte: 2:59:22

3. Yaara Zangi Radoshitzky, 35, Huntersville: 3:02:34

4. Megan Hepp Hovis, 37, Charlotte: 3:05:02

5. Amanda Walden, 35, Rock Hill: 3:06:38

6. Ryan Hilton, 35, Charlotte: 3:08:58

7. Ashley Marques, 38, Charlotte: 3:15:22

8. Mary Kate Kausel, 40, Charlotte: 3:15:55

9. Helen Baddour, 30, Charlotte: 3:19:22

10. Allison Wilder, 31, Charlotte: 3:20:11

11. Kara Ringo, 30, Charlotte: 3:21:41

12. Kerri Mast, 42, Charlotte: 3:23:13

13. Andrea Schott, 42, Mooresville: 3:25:27

14. Devon Racz, 39, Tega Cay: 3:25:38

15. Hayley Whisonant, 33, Rock Hill: 3:26:09

16. Carmen Leyton, 34, Charlotte: 3:26:53

17. Johanna Remes, 51, Charlotte: 3:27:36

18. Leah Lanier, 45, Charlotte: 3:29:08

19. Jill Griffin, 43, Charlotte: 3:30:44

20. Whitley Hamlin, 42, Charlotte: 3:31:26

21. Elizabeth Bennett, 36, Charlotte: 3:32:26

22. Bonnie Darrenkamp, 49, Huntersville: 3:33:36

23. Heather McArthur, 45, Charlotte: 3:34:16

*24. Michelle Prouty, 24, Charlotte: 3:34:22

25. Victoria Willis, 33, Matthews: 3:35:45

26. Nicole Cohen, 28, Charlotte: 3:35:57

27. Kimberley Gallien, 45, Rock Hill: 3:36:18

28. Amanda Iannello, 33, Charlotte: 3:37:07

29. Casey Cline, 31, Charlotte: 3:38:55

30. Hayley Beatenhead, 37, Lincolnton: 3:39:10

31. Anne Ruthenbeck, 41, Fort Mill: 3:41:20

32. Amber Wirth, 36, Charlotte: 3:41:34

33. Joanna Eubanks, 44, Fort Mill: 3:41:54

34. Brooke Fortier, 42, Charlotte: 3:42:22

35. Danielle Volman, 28, Charlotte: 3:42:26

36. Erinne Dyer, 43, Tega Cay: 3:43:36

37. Diane Lancaster, 53, Waxhaw: 3:45:42

38. Annette Johnson, 49, Fort Mill: 3:46:20

39. Holli Clark, 46, Shelby: 3:48:27

40. Genevieve Savage, 26, Charlotte: 3:50:13

41. Beth Pierpont, 54, Charlotte: 3:50:43

42. Sarah McGeough, 46, Huntersville: 3:53:11

43. Hilary Heilig, 45, Waxhaw: 3:56:51

44. Jeannette Pantani, 50, Charlotte: 3:58:33

45. Colette Nichols, 45, Huntersville: 4:01:30

46. Susan Hutcherson, 52, Lincolnton: 4:04:38

47. Julianne Marley, 55, Charlotte: 4:05:13

48. Gwenn Catalone, 49, Fort Mill: 4:05:23

49. Joan Dodson, 49, Concord: 4:08:45





50. Kristen Geary, 42, Fort Mill: 4:11:36

51. Amy Carroll, 48, Charlotte: 4:12:50

52. Catherine Moore, 47, Statesville: 4:13:18

53. Margaret Finke, 57, Charlotte: 4:16:24

54. Amy Cronin, 47, Charlotte: 4:16:43

55. Yukimi Pyle, 44, Charlotte: 4:17:41

56. Vanessa Falbo, 46, Indian Trail: 4:19:35

**57. Melonie Norris, 63, Charlotte: 4:23:21

58. Kelli Lash, 48, Charlotte: 4:24:27

59. Kathy Glick, 57, Fort Mill: 4:25:36

60. Molly Cybowski, 61, Charlotte: 4:25:37

61. Angela Friedman, 46, Shelby: 4:27:47

62. Ann Allen, 57, Concord: 4:30:08

63. Michelle Moore, 47, Cornelius: 4:32:56

64. Karen Taylor, 42, Matthews: 4:36:36

65. Lisa Walsh, 52, Charlotte: 4:36:46

66. Brittany Grady, 37, Charlotte: 4:38:07

67. Claire Reazin, 46, Matthews: 4:38:08

68. Charlene Thorley, 53, Charlotte: 4:47:16

69. Dianne Allen, 63, Charlotte: 5:09:52

70. Ndidi Feinberg, 45, Harrisburg: 5:17:04

71. Jennifer Nelson, 42, Charlotte: 5:18:14

72. Jamie Kemerer, 41, Charlotte: 5:39:27

73. Brooke Andreozzi, 23, Charlotte: 5:48:38

74. Margaret Zarzour, 40, Charlotte: 5:58:35

Male wheelchair finisher

1. Mike Savicki, 51, Cornelius: 3:11:37