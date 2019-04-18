Pedestrian steps in front of Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte late Wednesday

The 300 block of Eastway Drive where the pedestrian was struck, say police. Street View image from May 2018. © 2019 Google

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train late Wednesday off North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police press release.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Eastway Drive, near North Tryon Street, police said.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, said the released.

“The initial investigation has revealed that an unidentified...male was walking southbound across the railroad tracks and stepped directly into the path of an eastbound AMTRAK train traveling 74 miles per hour,” said police.

“The pedestrian was struck by the front center of the engine of the train.”

Train engineer Scott A. Lynch told police he “saw the pedestrian walking toward the tracks just prior to impact and sounded the train horn and put it into emergency mode to bring it to a stop.”

Investigators said “impairment is a suspected factor in the collision for the pedestrian,” said a release.

“There is no evidence of the train operator contributing to the collision between the engine and the pedestrian,” said a release.