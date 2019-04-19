Two inches of rain, damaging gusts, risk of tornadoes in Charlotte region Friday

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The Charlotte region of North Carolina will see severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts and possibly tornadoes on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in the afternoon and evening, forecasters say.

The “greatest widespread threat” for the foothills and Piedmont will be after 11 a.m. and could include wind gusts in excess of 58 mph “with a secondary threat for both tornadoes and severe hail,” NWS forecasters say.





“We’re most concerned about the threat for damaging wind across the whole area, with the greatest risk of tornadoes east of Interstate 77,” forecasters said in a tweet. “Any tornadoes that form could spin up FAST, so heed all warnings right away!”

Tornado and large hail warnings were issued Friday morning as the storm passed through northern Georgia, 150 miles west of Charlotte.

The thunderstorms were expected to reach the mountains in southwest North Carolina near daybreak and should “strengthen over the foothills through the morning hours, then intensify approaching the I-77 corridor Friday afternoon,” NWS said in a forecaster discussion.

Most of the unsettled weather is expected in the Charlotte region between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., forecasters say.





“Localized excessive rainfall may cause flash flooding of small streams and urban areas,” NWS forecasters say.

The unsettled weather is associated with a “dynamic” cold front moving through the region, the National Weather Service says.

“There is a good chance that some of these storms could become severe as the front moves through the area,” the National Weather Service says. “Cooler temperatures and lingering showers are expected behind the front.”

Here's a rough timeline of what to expect as far as severe storms today. We're most concerned about the threat for damaging wind across the whole area, with the greatest risk of tornadoes east of I-77. Any tornadoes that form could spin up FAST, so heed all warnings right away! pic.twitter.com/mGNoWjkMar — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 19, 2019