After fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin, CMPD officer suspended in separate incident

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was on the scene when police fatally shot Danquirs Franklin has been suspended, newly released records say.

Larry Deal began serving a suspension on April 5 — less than two weeks after Franklin, 27, was killed at a west Charlotte Burger King, according to documents released by CMPD on Monday.

Records do not indicate why Deal was suspended or say how long. A spokesman for CMPD did not immediately return a phone call or respond to an email.

Officer Wende Kerl shot and killed Franklin, leading to protests and renewed debate about the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police officers. Kerl has been placed on administrative assignment.

But Deal has also come under public scrutiny because he did not record body camera video during the March 25 confrontation. CMPD requires officers to wear and use body cameras, which often provide important evidence during investigations.

Deal’s chest is briefly visible at the end of video captured by the camera worn by Kerl. The spot where CMPD officers typically wear their body cameras appears to be empty, the Observer has previously reported.

Deal was previously suspended Jan. 5, 2011.