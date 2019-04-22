Road worker killed when slab of concrete falls off truck near Winston-Salem, cops say

A highway worker was killed on U.S. 421 near Winston-Salem by a piece of falling concrete wall. The Macon Telegraph

A road worker was crushed to death early Monday when a slab of concrete fell while being unloaded in Winston-Salem, Fox 8 reports.

It happened about 9:20 a.m. on Business 40/US 421, near Peace Haven Road, the station reported.

The worker was identified by The Winston-Salem Journal as 37-year-old truck driver Amory Alexis Glover.

Investigators told WXII the accident involved a concrete section of a “sound-proof barrier” that was being off loaded from a flatbed truck.

When crews unfastened the straps that held the wall in place, the load shifted and one section tumbled onto the worker, the station reported. Glover died at the scene, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The N.C. Department of Labor and Winston-Salem police are investigating the incident, according to The Winston-Salem Journal.