Happening now: Judge considers release of more Danquirs Franklin video

A Mecklenburg County judge will hear arguments at 11 a.m. today on whether more video should be released in the fatal Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shooting of Danquirs Franklin.

Franklin was shot and killed by CMPD Officer Wende Kerl at a Beatties Ford Road Burger King on March 25.

In the days after the shooting, employees of three local TV stations filed requests for body camera video of the shooting.

A judge approved the release, and CMPD sent out two minutes and 20 seconds of Kerl’s body camera video. Kerl fired shots at the two-minute mark, and as the clip ended, she was leaning down toward Franklin and saying, “I gotta pick up the gun.”

Her body camera video recorded at least 11 minutes of footage altogether, the Observer has previously reported. Public safety spokesman Rob Tufano told the Observer on Thursday that CMPD interpreted “the incident” as the two minutes and 20 seconds of activity immediately surrounding the shooting.

WBTV reporter Nick Ochsner filed a motion Thursday to bring CMPD back into court and explain why so little video was released, which led to today’s hearing.

