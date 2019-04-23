Local
Happening now: Judge considers release of more Danquirs Franklin video
CMPD chief says he aims for transparency but fails to release full body cam video
A Mecklenburg County judge will hear arguments at 11 a.m. today on whether more video should be released in the fatal Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shooting of Danquirs Franklin.
Franklin was shot and killed by CMPD Officer Wende Kerl at a Beatties Ford Road Burger King on March 25.
In the days after the shooting, employees of three local TV stations filed requests for body camera video of the shooting.
A judge approved the release, and CMPD sent out two minutes and 20 seconds of Kerl’s body camera video. Kerl fired shots at the two-minute mark, and as the clip ended, she was leaning down toward Franklin and saying, “I gotta pick up the gun.”
Her body camera video recorded at least 11 minutes of footage altogether, the Observer has previously reported. Public safety spokesman Rob Tufano told the Observer on Thursday that CMPD interpreted “the incident” as the two minutes and 20 seconds of activity immediately surrounding the shooting.
WBTV reporter Nick Ochsner filed a motion Thursday to bring CMPD back into court and explain why so little video was released, which led to today’s hearing.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
What's the process for getting body-worn camera footage from CMPD?
A 2016 state law prevents police departments from releasing body camera video except through a court process. Anyone can file a $200 petition and pursue the release of video through the courts, and almost every fatal CMPD shooting in the past two years has been the subject of at least one petition for video.
Once a petition is filed, CMPD is supposed to turn over the requested video to the judge so the judge can privately review it prior to a public hearing.
If the hearing is held before the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has decided whether to charge an officer, an assistant district attorney typically argues against release, saying it could influence a future jury or interfere with the ongoing investigation. The officer’s personal lawyer usually makes a similar argument.
CMPD’s lawyers typically do not object to the release but often argue for minor edits, like blurring the faces of civilians and cutting out the names of people not directly involved in the incident.
The judge can either deny the release or issue an order approving it.
