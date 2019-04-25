Fort Bragg Army base reports ‘blackout’ due to widespread power outage Thursday

A power outage is reported at Fort Bragg in eastern North Carolina.

Fort Bragg Army base in eastern North Carolina reports on Facebook that it is facing a “blackout” due to a widespread power outage.

The post, which the Army says is the world’s largest military base, remains open but many facilities are closed, officials said.

“Driving in Fort Bragg is extremely hazardous at this time especially at the intersections so use caution when approaching them. If you observe any suspicious activity call 911,” base officials said in a 5 a.m. Facebook post.

The base was instructing service members to contact their chain of command for “instructions on when to report for duty.”

The outage was impacting not only military facilities, but restaurants and commissaries on the base, which is home to 52,280 soldiers spread across 163,000 acres.





Womack Army Medical Center, which is also on the base, reported on Facebook that it is “operating under reduced capability today” because of the outage.

“Please be patient as we sort this out and get a clearer picture of what is going on and what is available,” Fort Bragg officials posted on Facebook.





Fort Bragg’s Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Directorate also posted a warning about “a power outage on Fort Bragg,” and asked the public to “use caution when coming in to post.”

The base, just outside of Fayetteville, is home to the U.S. Army airborne and special operations forces.