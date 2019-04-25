27-year-old man left his home off Providence Road April 18 and vanished, CMPD says

Cooper Robertson left his home walking during the night of April 18, 2019 and has not been heard from or seen by his family since he left. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department photo

A south Charlotte man vanished nearly a week ago from his home in the Hembstead community off Providence Road, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help locating him.

Investigators say 27-year-old Cooper Robertson was last seen April 18, leaving his home in the 2700 block of Oakmeade Drive. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Providence Road and Pineville-Matthews Road.

“Cooper Robertson left his home walking during the night...and has not been heard from or seen by his family since he left,” according to a police press release. “His family is extremely concerned. Mr. Robertson was experiencing mental distress when he left home.”

Robertson was known to visit parks and wooded areas in south Charlotte, and may be spotted in such areas, investigators say.

“Anyone who sees or has information about Mr. Robertson is asked to call 911 immediately,” said the release.

Robertson is described as white, 5-foot-8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue, long sleeved shirt and gray pants, police said.