Body washes up in front of tourist boardwalk on North Carolina coast

A body floated ashore Thursday night in front of downtown Carolina Beach’s popular boardwalk tourist attraction, reports WECT and other media outlets.

Carolina Beach police told the Wilmington Star-News they received a call about 10 p.m. that the body was in the surf. The town is about 12 miles south of Wilmington, on a point between the Cape Fear River and the Atlantic Ocean.

The discovery was made by someone who was walking on the beach and “noticed a body floating in the surf,” reports the Island Gazette. The body is that of an adult male, the Gazette said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the identify of the person on Friday, the Wilmington Star-News reported.

The discovery comes just six days after two Wake Forest High School students died after being caught in a rip current off Emerald Isle, N.C., reported The News & Observer.

Ian Frazier Lewis, 18, was swept away and drowned and Mary Paige Merical, 17, was later declared brain dead in a hospital, The News & Observer reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, two siblings were rescued from a rip current off Atlantic Beach, N.C.: a boy around age 5 and a 13-year-old girl, reports the Carteret News-Times.

The boy was uninjured, but the girl required CPR and was transported to a hospital due to trouble breathing, reported Spectrum News.