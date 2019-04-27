Dramatic Facebook video shows tornado that ripped off roofs at NC coast on Friday

Resident captures footage of Swan Quarter tornado The Hyde County Sheriff's Office shared video submitted by a Swan Quarter resident of a tornado that formed in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hyde County Sheriff's Office shared video submitted by a Swan Quarter resident of a tornado that formed in the area.

A sheriff’s office posted dramatic video of a tornado that raced across farmland at the NC coast on Friday, ripping off roofs and hurling debris 200 yards.

“Confirmed Tornado touchdown and damage in Swan Quarter,” the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office said in a second post, which included two photos of damaged farm buildings and a photo of the twister in the distance. “Main Street, Quarter Rd and Bridgman rd are the effected areas.”





A Swan Quarter resident shot the video from Academy Street and provided the footage to the sheriff’s office “as a courtesy,” according to the sheriff’s office post.

The twister also damaged power poles, knocking out power to some residents, sheriff’s officials posted. Crews from Tideland Electric Membership Corp. fixed the downed lines and restored power, according to the sheriff’s office.

The tornado also lifted a shed from its cinder blocks foundation, according to a video tweet by the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City on Saturday afternoon.

A two-person NWS storm survey team was assessing damage on Saturday afternoon and trying to determine the estimated wind speed of the storm, according to the NWS video tweet.

In Swan Quarter on a storm survey. This is what we actually look at while doing this. pic.twitter.com/4raodwMb2e — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) April 27, 2019

The NWS office also tweeted photos of damage from the twister.