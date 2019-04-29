Community evacuation ordered after zinc plant catches fire in Rutherford County NC

Photo of the fire posted on Facebook by the Chesnee Community Fire Department. Evacuations are under way.

People living within a half mile of a burning North Carolina zinc processing plant were told at 3 a.m. Monday that they should leave their homes.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputies went door to door to warn people to leave after American Zinc Processing facility in Mooresboro caught fire late Sunday. The town is about 65 miles west of Charlotte.

Rutherford County officials posted the evacuation notice on Facebook shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The fire was described as “large.”

“Rutherford County Emergency Management is now advising that as a precaution, a half mile evacuation is currently in effect due to the air quality,” said a post on Facebook. A temporary emergency shelter is open at Chase Middle School located at 840 Chase High Road.”

People were also told to keep off U.S. 221 and other roads surrounding the American Zinc Processing.

Fire officials reported on Facebook that the blaze was “contained within an area of the facility.”

Rutherford officials said the burning plant was formerly known as Horse Head Zinc.

The plant is owned by American Zinc Recycling Corp, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company says on its web site that it operates a “a state-of-the-art solvent-extraction/electrowinning plant in Mooresboro.” The company’s multiple processing facilities include sites in Barnwell, South Carolina, and Rockwood, Tennessee.

The Mooresville site uses “low-cost, environmentally-friendly processes to selectively remove and refine valuable metals” to produce a “special high grade zinc,” says the company.

An October 2018 article in Recycling Today reported the Mooresboro plant had been idle for an extended period and American Zinc Recycling Corp intended to restart operations there in “late March or early April 2019.”