Teen’s body recovered after drowning at Mountain Island Lake near Charlotte

The Huntersville Fire Department released this photo from its Sunday search for the body of a teen drowned in Mountain Island Lake.

The body of a teen has been recovered after a suspected drowning Sunday afternoon at Mountain Island Lake, reports the Huntersville Fire Department.

Investigators have not identified the teen. Fox 46 is reporting the teen was 13 years old.

The Huntersville Fire Department reported on Facebook that it was contacted about 3:15 p.m. Sunday about a missing teen in the waters near Latta Plantation, off Sample Road.

Teams began searching shortly after, including first responders from the Huntersville and Charlotte fire departments, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, officials said.

Search crews found the teen dead at around 5:30 p.m., “not far from the incident scene on Mountain Island Lake,” said a post on Facebook.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the incident, officials said.

The teen had been out on the lake with family members and he fell off the boat into about 9 feet of water, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The teen, who was not wearing a life jacket, did not resurface, the station reported.