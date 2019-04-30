Local
Shots fired at UNC Charlotte. People were urged to run and hide.
Shots were fired at UNCC
Shots were fired at the UNC Charlotte campus on Tuesday afternoon, and campus officials urged everyone in a tweet to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”
“ACTIVE ASSAILANT,” warned the university’s website.
The university first tweeted about the incident just before 6 p.m. Shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus.
In a second tweet, at about 6:25 p.m., university officials said a campus lockdown continued.
“Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage,” the tweet advised.
The Lynx Blue Line is ending service at the McCullough Station because of the incident, CATS tweeted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
