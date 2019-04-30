Shots fired at UNC Charlotte. People were urged to run and hide.

Shots were fired at UNCC Shots were fired near the Kennedy building at University of North Carolina at Charlotte's campus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shots were fired near the Kennedy building at University of North Carolina at Charlotte's campus.

Shots were fired at the UNC Charlotte campus on Tuesday afternoon, and campus officials urged everyone in a tweet to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”

“ACTIVE ASSAILANT,” warned the university’s website.

The university first tweeted about the incident just before 6 p.m. Shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus.

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

In a second tweet, at about 6:25 p.m., university officials said a campus lockdown continued.

“Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage,” the tweet advised.

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

The Lynx Blue Line is ending service at the McCullough Station because of the incident, CATS tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.