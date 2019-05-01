Where campus murders happen

UNC Charlotte Chancellor addresses deadly campus shooting UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois addresses the media about the deadly campus shooting on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois addresses the media about the deadly campus shooting on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

From 2015 through 2017, 65 people were murdered on U.S. college and university campuses, according to U.S. Department of Education data.

Five people were killed on North Carolina campuses during that time, including three in 2017 - the most recent year of available data.

Those deaths happened at UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina A&T State University and Western Carolina University. No North Carolina school had more than one murder in a single year during the three-year period.

Tuesday, two people were killed and several others injured at UNC Charlotte, when a gunman opened fire inside Kennedy Hall, located on the east side of campus.

Search the map below of murders on college and university campuses from 2015 through 2017.