Teen ‘with multiple stab wounds’ among two killed in Charlotte over the weekend

Police located a man with a gunshot wound on Washburn Avenue who was later pronounced dead on the scene. (Taylor Simpson/WBTV photo)

Two people were killed in Charlotte over the past two days, marking the second weekend in a row that police were forced to investigate multiple homicides.

The deaths bring Charlotte’s homicide tally for the year to 49, including three people killed in Charlotte the last weekend of April.

In the first of the weekend killings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were called at 9:32 p.m. Saturday to Bending Branch Road in east Charlotte, where they found a female with multiple stab wounds by the side of the road near Denbur Drive.

She was taken to a hospital and died, CMPD said in a press release.

The victim was identified Sunday at 19-year-old Audeja Sutton. Detectives have charged Tylek Hamilton, 20, with homicide in the case, said a release.

The second homicide was reported at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Washburn Avenue in southeast Charlotte. Officers said in a press release that they arrived to find “a male with a gunshot wound in the road.” The site is just off Monroe Road, near Briar Creek Road.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police have not arrested anyone in the case.