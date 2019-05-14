Help The Charlotte Observer and ProPublica track hate crimes in North Carolina

ProPublica

Have you been attacked for your identity — your race, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender or sexual orientation? Or have you witnessed a hate crime? Tell us about it.

The Charlotte Observer has joined a collaborative reporting project led by ProPublica to track hate incidents across the country.

Why we’re participating

Since the 2016 election, civil rights groups have reported an increase in bias incidents and hate crimes. But there’s no reliable national data on the nature or prevalence of these incidents.

Although federal law requires the FBI to ask state and local law enforcement agencies for statistics on hate crimes, thousands of those jurisdictions don’t provide data. There may be as many as 25 to 50 times more hate crimes occurring annually than the total tracked by the FBI, according to estimates from the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

These discrepancies exist, at least in part, because victims or witnesses of such incidents don’t report them. When they do, law enforcement may not necessarily classify the incident as a hate crime.

ProPublica launched Documenting Hate in January 2017 to create a database of hate crimes and bias incidents in the United States. Since then, over 170 newsrooms have joined the project and collected nearly 6,000 reports from across the country.

The Observer’s work in the project will build on its past work to track hate crimes and bias incidents, which may not rise to the level of a crime.

In 2016, during the height of debate over House Bill 2 — more commonly known as the “bathroom bill” — the Observer published accounts of intimidation and discrimination in 50 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Share your story

If you have experienced or witnessed a recent hate crime, please use this tool to help us track the prevalence of these incidents locally and nationwide.

Please include your contact information so reporters can contact you to follow up about the incident. (It will not be shared with anyone outside the Documenting Hate project without your permission.)

The form is not a report to law enforcement or any government agency.

If the embedded form below is not displaying properly, please submit your information here.