CMS salaries: Search earnings for 19,000 district employees

Top 25 salaries for NC state employees The top 25 salaries for North Carolina State employees. The list does not include Public School employees, General Assembly employees, University System employees or UNC Hospitals employees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top 25 salaries for North Carolina State employees. The list does not include Public School employees, General Assembly employees, University System employees or UNC Hospitals employees.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district employs 19,000 people, ranging from teachers and principals to assistants, custodians and secretaries.

Each year, the Charlotte Observer requests and posts a database of the salaries for CMS employees.

Search the database below.

Some takeaways, according to a Charlotte Observer analysis:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

▪ Two teachers take home a total pay of more than $100,000.

▪ The average pay for full-time teachers is $53,700.

▪ Four principals earned more than $150,000.

▪ The average total pay for principals and assistant principals was $87,600.

▪ The school district employs 865 cafeteria workers, 136 tutors, 24 carpenters, nine warehouse workers and five roofers.