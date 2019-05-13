Local
CMS salaries: Search earnings for 19,000 district employees
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district employs 19,000 people, ranging from teachers and principals to assistants, custodians and secretaries.
Each year, the Charlotte Observer requests and posts a database of the salaries for CMS employees.
Search the database below.
Some takeaways, according to a Charlotte Observer analysis:
▪ Two teachers take home a total pay of more than $100,000.
▪ The average pay for full-time teachers is $53,700.
▪ Four principals earned more than $150,000.
▪ The average total pay for principals and assistant principals was $87,600.
▪ The school district employs 865 cafeteria workers, 136 tutors, 24 carpenters, nine warehouse workers and five roofers.
