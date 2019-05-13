Police sergeant killed in a Georgia robbery was a Charlotte native

Police honor Savannah Ga. officer killed in line of duty as body leaves hospital Police line the street as Savannah Police officer Sgt. Kelvin Ansari's body arrives at Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police line the street as Savannah Police officer Sgt. Kelvin Ansari's body arrives at Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

A member of the Savannah Police Department who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening was raised in Charlotte before entering the line of duty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported on Sunday that Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, 50, had been shot and killed after responding to a robbery call at a local barbershop.

Officials report that upon arriving at the scene, Sgt. Ansari and his partner, Officer Douglas Thomas, initiated an investigation with the belief that the suspect, Edward Fuller III, had fled.

During the investigation, however, the GBI reports that Fuller had actually been in a nearby car and when Sgt. Ansari approached the vehicle, he exited and fired upon Ansari and his partner, striking both. Fuller would later flee before authorities were able to locate him, upon which he displayed his firearm and an officer fired in return.

Ansari, Thomas and the suspect were transported to the hospital where Thomas was treated but Ansari and Fuller were declared deceased. According to news affiliate WTOC, Officer Thomas has been treated and released from the hospital.

Sgt. Kelvin Ansari is from Charlotte and would later spend 21 years in the Army before beginning a career with the Savannah Police Department in 2009.

A 2018 pinning ceremony held by the Department recognized Sgt. Ansari’s wife and two children and noted that he had attended Troy University where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.