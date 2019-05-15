Town salaries: Search pay for Charlotte-area officials and employees

Top 25 salaries for NC state employees The top 25 salaries for North Carolina State employees. The list does not include Public School employees, General Assembly employees, University System employees or UNC Hospitals employees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top 25 salaries for North Carolina State employees. The list does not include Public School employees, General Assembly employees, University System employees or UNC Hospitals employees.

What towns surrounding Charlotte pay their employees the most? And who brings home the biggest check?

What towns have the biggest police force, fire department or utilities crew?

Surrounding cities and towns employee more than 5,000 workers, data show. They range from attorneys and city managers to those who work in human resources, law enforcement, maintenance and parks and recreation.

Each year, the Charlotte Observer requests salary data from local municipalities as part of the newspaper’s goal of providing public information to readers.

Some takeaways, according to an Observer analysis.

▪ Eight city or assistant city managers make more than $150,000.

▪ One makes more than $200,000.

▪ There are more than 1,000 people work for area police departments, 15 of which earn more than $100,000.

▪ The average pay for someone who works for a police department is $51,000.

▪ Fire departments employ more than 700 locally. Four chiefs make more than $115,000.

▪ The average pay for a local firefighter is $49,000.

Search the data below for salaries in your town.