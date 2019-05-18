Local
Man fatally stabbed at a gas station in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood on Saturday
A man was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood early Saturday, and police arrested a suspect they found near the scene.
The victim, 32-year-old Andrew Tyrelle Allen, was found with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of the Shell gas station in the 200 block of East Boulevard, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Allen died at a hospital, police said.
The suspect, 55-year-old Richard Bernard Grier, was jailed on a charge of first-degree murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon, jail records show.
Police have not identified a motive nor whether Allen and Grier knew each other.
Police aren’t looking for any other suspects, according to the CMPD release.
Officers were called to the station about 1:45 a.m. Police continued to canvass the area for witnesses Saturday morning and asked that anyone with information call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments