Man fatally stabbed at a gas station in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood on Saturday

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood early Saturday, and police arrested a suspect they found near the scene.

The victim, 32-year-old Andrew Tyrelle Allen, was found with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of the Shell gas station in the 200 block of East Boulevard, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Allen died at a hospital, police said.

The suspect, 55-year-old Richard Bernard Grier, was jailed on a charge of first-degree murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Richard Bernard Grier Mecklenburg County jail

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK After three new homicides over the weekend murders in Charlotte are up to 43 in 2019. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the murder tally was 14 over the same time period in 2018.

Police have not identified a motive nor whether Allen and Grier knew each other.





Police aren’t looking for any other suspects, according to the CMPD release.

Officers were called to the station about 1:45 a.m. Police continued to canvass the area for witnesses Saturday morning and asked that anyone with information call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.