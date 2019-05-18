Will temperatures reach 100 degrees in Charlotte next week?

Hot enough for you? Locals react to the heat and give advice on how to survive it With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave.

Forecasters say temperatures could soar into at least the mid-90s next week as tourists fill uptown Charlotte for the annual Speed Street festival.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees for the first time this year in the Charlotte metro area on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C. A high of 91 degrees is expected at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, NWS meteorologists said.

It was already 85 degrees in Charlotte Saturday at 11 a.m., according to the latest NWS forecast.

Highs are expected to dip a few degrees Sunday and Monday before climbing again, NWS meteorologists predict.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sunday could reach 88 degrees with Monday at 87 and Tuesday reaching 90, according to the forecast.

Although Wednesday’s high could drop to 88, Thursday’s could rise to 92 and Friday’s high to 95, NWS forecasters said.

The private AccuWeather service predicts highs in Charlotte of 92 on Thursday, 94 on Friday and Saturday, 93 on Sunday, May 26, and 95 on Monday, May 27.





Hot temperatures can help spawn unexpected afternoon thunderstorms, although only sunny to partly sunny skies are called for next week. Charlotte has a slight, 20 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and night, according to the NWS.

SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 weather forecast as the heat wave continues with heat and humidity.

Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola is scheduled for noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.





Headline performers take to the stage nightly in Romare Bearden Park are: Corey Smith on Thursday, Brothers Osborne on Friday and Styx on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. for each performance. Details: www.600festival.com.