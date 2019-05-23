Some Charlotte City Council members float pay raise for themselves in budget talks

The Charlotte City Council recites the Pledge of Allegiance before a July 16, 2018 meeting. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Some Charlotte City Council members are considering giving themselves a raise as they discuss the city’s $2.6 billion spending plan for the next year.

Council member Braxton Winston raised the question of a council salary increase Wednesday during an afternoon budget meeting. The money for a prospective raise, Winston said, could come from an extra $85,000 already in the city’s proposed budget, known as a contingency fund.

Later, Council member LaWana Mayfield suggested the city could cover a pay raise by reducing proposed spending for police officer training.

Winston says City Council pay should be “in line” with the salary given to elected County Commissioners.

“I would like to know what the county commissioners make in salary. And I would like to add that city council and the mayor salaries be put in line with what the county commission makes,” Winston said.





City Council members earn $19,809 in salary, in addition to an auto allowance of $4,000 and council members are allowed up to $5,800 for expenses. The mayor’s annual pay is $25,636, with expenses totaling $14,800.

County commissioners make $28,336 in addition to allowances for car, expenses and technology — an extra $17,656, according to WBTV.

Both city and county representatives are part-time positions.

Under a proposed Mecklenburg County spending plan, elected commissioners would also see a 5.5% raise in pay, the same as county employees. The highest-earning employees with the city of Charlotte could also see a 3% raise this year, for which City Council members would also be eligible, Mayor Vi Lyles said Wednesday. (The city’s budget for next year also allows for lower-paid, hourly workers with the city to get a pay increase of around 6 percent).

Wednesday’s budget discussion came as City Council members were asked to weigh in on Manager Marcus Jones’ proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1. In that budget, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would get additional, one-time funding of $2 million for police officer training.

Mayfield said Wednesday she wants the training spending reduced from an extra $2 million to $1 million.

“Why $2 million? We have some other pressing needs,” she said.

Aside from possible pay raises for the City Council, Mayfield said, she wants $250,000 of that $1 million to go toward neighborhood development and community engagement in District 3, which she represents. Mayfield asked that the $250,000 taken from police training spending be allocated to engagement efforts in neighborhoods along Beatties Ford Road, Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive.

In response to Mayfield’s question of re-allocating $1 million from the CMPD proposed budget to cover City Council salary increases or other requests, Charlotte Budget Director Phil Reiger said city staff members would likely need to look elsewhere in the budget. That’s because the police training money for next year is considered a one-time expense, not a recurring expense.

No votes were taken Wednesday on the budget or proposed City Council raises. City Council members plan to meet Thursday afternoon to vote on proposed changes to Jones’ 2020 budget. A final vote on the city’s budget is scheduled for June 10.