Local
I-85 north was closed overnight when woman threatened to jump off bridge, CMPD says
Memorial Day weekend travelers on Interstate 85’s northbound lanes in Charlotte were forced to sit in their cars late Thursday, after a woman threatened to jump off one of the bridges over the busy interstate, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The interstate lanes were reopened around midnight, said a CMPD press release.
It happened at the Graham Street bridge over Interstate 85, according to a CMPD press release. Members of the woman’s family called 911, officials said.
“The female had climbed over the railing onto a support beam of the bridge,” said the release. “CMPD Officers arrived and were able to talk her into coming back onto the bridge.”
Northbound lanes were “shut down as a precaution,” said police. CMPD did not say how long they were closed.
The Charlotte Fire Department assisted in a “group effort” to get the woman safely back over the railing onto the bridge,” said CMPD.
A MEDIC ambulance transported the woman to a hospital, officials said.
Comments