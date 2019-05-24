Child struck by vehicle near elementary school in north Charlotte

A child was struck by a vehicle in north Charlotte Friday morning and rushed to the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on David Cox Road near David Cox Elementary School. Medic says they took one person to the hospital in critical condition.

The child is alert and awake, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating, police say. Details surrounding the incident have not been released.