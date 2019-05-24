Cornelius girl trolled online for deformities dies after ‘living life to the fullest’

Disabled NC child’s mom: ‘I will not allow hate to silence me anymore’ Twitter apologizes over a pro-abortion tweet picturing North Carolina child advocate Natalie Weaver’s disabled daughter Sophia, saying it missed a reported violation, report says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twitter apologizes over a pro-abortion tweet picturing North Carolina child advocate Natalie Weaver’s disabled daughter Sophia, saying it missed a reported violation, report says.

Sophia Weaver, the Cornelius girl with a facial deformity whose tweeted photo focused attention on social media trolls, has died, her mother said on Facebook.

A Twitter user early last year included a photo of Sophia in a tweet “as the poster child to abort bc she’s disabled.” Sophia’s mother, Natalie Weaver, complained and the social media platform eventually apologized and clarified its rules on hate speech.

Sophia had Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that occurs mostly in girls and affects the abilities to speak, walk, eat and breathe, the Associated Press has reported.

On Monday, Natalie Weaver wrote on Facebook that Sophia, 10, “got really sick really quickly and I’m really scared. I know my girl is a fighter and can pull through this.” She had posted that Sophia, her oldest daughter, had a high fever last Saturday.

Weaver posted an update early Friday: “‪Our #SweetSophia left this earth last night as she spent every day of her life, surrounded by love & adoration.... Once we pull ourselves from this heart shattering pain we will continue to help others in her memory.”

Weaver had advocated for her daughter, and for the public acceptance of other children with disabilities and facial deformities, for years before the Twitter incident. She’s co-founder of the nonprofit Advocates for Medically Fragile Kids NC.

She said she first spoke out publicly in 2016 when she said North Carolina threatened to reduce services for children with medically complex conditions. In 2017, she argued against efforts in Congress to rescind the Affordable Care Act.

Weaver said on sophias-voice.com that she was “inundated with hundreds of hateful messages toward her daughter” as her online presence grew.

The offensive tweet that used her daughter’s photo was posted by a user Weaver has said supported eugenics. The science of controlled breeding to improve desirable genetic traits fell out of favor when it was embraced by Nazis before World War II.

Twitter initially said the tweet didn’t violate its rules, Weaver has said. It later apologized, suspended the user’s account and clarified its rules prohibiting tweets that direct hate against protected categories including disabilities.

In February, Weaver told her 54,000 Twitter followers that Sophia would undergo hospice care. After a final procedure, she wrote, her daughter would face no more surgeries or hospital visits.

“Bye Bye medical world and hello to living life to the fullest filled with family time and fun ‘first’ experiences!!” she wrote.

Weaver set up an email account to solicit ideas from her followers and a GoFundMe account to help pay for them. On Twitter, she documented Sophia’s experiences that brought the family, including two other children, “pure joy” over the following months:

Her first haircut in a salon instead of at home.





A private viewing of artwork at the Mint Museum that elicited squeals of excitement at her favorite pieces.

Her first trip to a movie theater to see “How to Train Your Dragon.”

A behind-the-scenes tour of the Georgia Aquarium.

A trip to the mountains. Planting a shrub with her mom. Watching the Charlotte Symphony rehearse.

The gift of a doll that, for the first time, looked like Sophia, complete with feeding tube.

Winnebago’s gift, last week, of a month’s use of a specially-accessible RV so the family could tour the West.

Commenters to Weaver’s tweets included Barack Obama, whose healthcare protections for people with pre-existing conditions is “why she’s alive today,” she wrote.