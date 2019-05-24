Despite police crackdown, brazen thieves still stealing from Lowe’s store in Matthews

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back.

Despite a police sting operation that led to 14 arrests, brazen thieves continue to steal from a Lowe’s home improvement store in Matthews.

Police on Friday requested the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of taking $900 in merchandise late Tuesday from the store in the 2100 block of Matthews Township Parkway (N.C. 51).

Police released store surveillance photos of the men and said they left in a car described only as a dark sedan.





So many people were stealing from the store in recent months that police and Lowe’s security set up a sting operation from mid-April until mid-May, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

“Organized retail theft is unfortunately an ongoing problem for many jurisdictions in our region,” police said in a news release announcing the arrests. “We want our citizens, business owners and visitors to know that we are highly focused on this issue and will continue to use every measure at our disposal to combat it.”