How hot will it get on Memorial Day? Here’s the latest forecast

Leigh Brock, WBTV Meteorologist

It may not technically be summer yet but no one told the weather.

It will be hot outside again today. Highs will reach the mid 90s while cooling rain chances remain almost zero.

Make the most of the day - but take care of yourself.

Don’t forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related-illnesses:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

-Wear light-colored clothing

-Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities

-Seek shade when possible

-Drink lots of water

-Load up on sunscreen

-Check on the elderly, kids, pets

The mid 90s will stick around through midweek. Rain chances will be hard to find for a while longer too.

By the second half of the week, the intense heat will begin to ease back a little. It will still be above the average high of 81° but we will inch closer to the low 90s.

We will stay there through next weekend. Have a safe Memorial Day! Thank you to all who have served our country.