The heat wave is almost over. But was it a preview of what’s ahead for summer?

It’s not just you. It was exceptionally hot this week.

Temperatures have hovered just below record highs, well above the normal 82 degrees Charlotte usually sees this time of year. The heat wave, which is coming to a close, was rare but not unheard of, said Joshua Palmer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Greenville-Spartanburg Office.

In fact, Charlotte felt record-breaking heat for two consecutive days this time almost 80 years ago. The record high temperatures for May 28 and 29 were set back-to-back in 1941, reaching 97 and 98 degrees, respectively.





Palmer said it isn’t necessarily an indication of how the rest of the summer will look, though.

“Another heat wave is not out of the question, but it’s not a guarantee, either,” Palmer said. “This week might be the hottest of the summer.”

He said with so many factors at play, it’s hard to predict what the weather in the coming months will be like. But what the weather service can predict is an end to this particular heat spell. Thursday is slated to be another 95-degree day, but after that, things should relatively cool down to the upper 80s.

Until then, meteorologists advise staying indoors, limiting physical activity, and staying hydrated.

But for Charlotte’s homeless and low-income residents, that’s more challenging.

The Urban Ministry Center, which merged with the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte at the beginning of this month, holds a lottery every morning for people seeking an opening in one of shelter’s 410 beds or 20 mats available for overnight stays.

Randall Hitt, chief engagement officer for the Urban Ministry Center and Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, said in recent weeks around 20 to 30 people have entered the lottery. But on Wednesday, that jumped to 65, although Hitt said it’s not clear if the weather caused the increase.

Though the shelter has had to turn people seeking overnight shelter away during the heat wave, there is a day center open to all at 945 N. College St., with access to laundry machines, showers and an air conditioned building to escape the heat.

The hot weather also may make it more challenging for some residents to pay their power bills after running air conditioning more often.

Crisis Assistance Ministry works to provide assistance to people facing financial crises year-round, but will have extra funding from Mecklenburg County to assist residents in paying their rent and utility bills until June 30.

Liana Humphrey, chief marketing and communications officer for Crisis Assistance Ministry, said that the organization is used to increased need during the summer, especially in covering rising utility bills.

“But with this extra funding from the county, now is a great time to come in for help,” Humphrey said.

Need help?

For more information on getting assistance, visit http://crisisassistance.org/gethelp.