First part of I-77 toll lanes finally will open Saturday. Here’s what you need to know

Drone footage shows toll lane construction The $647 million Interstate 77 toll lane project is scheduled to open by the end of the year. It will add two toll lanes in each direction from uptown to Exit 28 in Cornelius and on to Exit 36. The project has faced ongoing controversy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The $647 million Interstate 77 toll lane project is scheduled to open by the end of the year. It will add two toll lanes in each direction from uptown to Exit 28 in Cornelius and on to Exit 36. The project has faced ongoing controversy.

After 3 1/2 years of construction that’s brought traffic headaches and controversy, the first stretch of Interstate 77 toll lanes is scheduled to open Saturday in the Lake Norman area, project officials said Friday.

Drivers can begin using the lanes at 10 a.m. along the northern end of the project, from Hambright Road in Huntersville to N.C. 150, Exit 36, in Mooresville, officials with I-77 Mobility Partners said.

The rest of the 26-mile $647 million project, to I-277 in uptown Charlotte, is expected to open all at once by September, I-77 Mobility Partners CEO Javier Tamargo told The Charlotte Observer in phone interview on Friday.

The number of I-77 free general purpose lanes will remain the same, officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Construction of the toll lanes began in November 2015. The project has drawn intense criticism, particularly in the Lake Norman area.

Tamargo said project officials had asked the public for patience before the work began. He said he hopes people will see the project “is paying off” with an easier commute and that they will come to enjoy the lanes.

This is a developing story.