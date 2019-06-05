Homeless man sleeping at South End construction site sexually assaults security guard

A security guard patrolling a building under construction in South End was sexually assaulted by a man who was using the site as a place to sleep, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators say the assault happened at 2:40 a.m. Monday as the guard did her rounds at the site on New Bern Street. The area is just off South Boulevard near the New Bern LYNX Light Rail Station.

“The victim entered the business lobby and was confronted by an unknown suspect,” said a CMPD release. “The suspect displayed a firearm and forced the victim into a room. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and left the room once the act was completed.”

She called police and was later taken to a hospital, officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WSOC is reporting the victim was 32 years old, and the man took her Samsung tablet and keys before he ran.

Video released by police shows the suspect was carrying a flashlight as he fled, climbing a fence near the light rail tracks. The suspect is described as thin, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, “a small messy afro and a full beard.”

“He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with gray shorts over top the sweatpants,” police said.

Investigators say it was not the first time the man had found found in the building.

The guard reported encountering him twice last week sleeping on the site, and he was told to leave, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with tips on who the man might be to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.