Bullets fired into north Charlotte home with 8 people inside. One man hit and killed.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation where one person is dead on the 6200 block of Ohaus Court. Taylor Simpson/WBTV photo

A man was found shot and killed inside a home early Wednesday in north Charlotte, and the shooter it still on the run, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say they were called to a home in the 6200 block of Ohaus Court at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday and found a male inside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the home, police said in a press release.

The identify of the victim has not been released and police have not said if they have a suspect.

The home is in the Sunset Road community, west of Hornets Nest Park.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, that someone fired shots into the home while eight people were inside. Investigators “do not believe the shooting was random and that the house was targeted,” WBTV reported.

“Detectives with the Homicide Unit have responded to the scene to conduct the investigation and are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident,” said a release.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.”