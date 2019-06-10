Floods force evacuation in Mecklenburg County, emergency declared in Caldwell, Catawba

This is what the flooding looked like at Lookout Shoals on Sunday. WBTV photo

Caldwell and Catawba counties were placed under a State of Emergency and a community on Mecklenburg County was evacuated as flooding threatened the areas Sunday.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency for the entire region due to flooding issues that had been caused by excessive rainfall over the weekend.

NEW: Catawba River Flooding Near Riverside Drive. SEE BELOW---> #WBTV pic.twitter.com/ObKDDCuijx — WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) June 10, 2019

Later Sunday, Caldwell County officials announced that they too were in a State of Emergency.

The rainfall led to what is described as “severe flooding” as well as damage to roads and other infrastructure, hazardous travel conditions, widespread power outages and the need for many water rescues throughout the county.

Sunday afternoon, with conditions continuing to worsen, Catawba County Schools announced that they would be cancelling classes on Monday to prevent students and parents from driving in dangerous conditions.

Newton-Conover Schools announced shortly afterward that they would be operating on a two-hour delay on Monday for students and staff as well.

There will be NO SCHOOL for students on MONDAY, JUNE 10th, due to the tremendous amount of flooding throughout our county. This day will not be made up. Monday will be an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY for those who feel it is safe to travel to their school. pic.twitter.com/KQwd6Xk9Nn — Catawba Schools (@catawbaschools) June 9, 2019

Watauga County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay Monday and buses will run their normal route, the school district tweeted.

By declaring the emergency, both counties can begin a “coordinated response” to the recovery efforts throughout the region as Catawba County emergency services will work in collaboration with nearby emergency response partners.

On Sunday evening, Caldwell County announced that the Valmead Substation Facility will be doing storm-related maintenance, causing power outages starting at 7:00 p.m. that could last at least two hours.

This power outage will affect Lenoir on 321 to Grace Chapel area.

The areas affected will include: Lenoir, 18N, HWY 90, Cedar Rock Country Club, West towards Connelly Springs, affecting most of the southern part of Caldwell County. Customers with a valid phone number will be contacted.

Later on Sunday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Organization announced that residents along Riverside Drive were being evacuated near the Catawba River as flooding issues had arrived.

The Red Cross set up a shelter for these residents at Hopewell High School for Sunday night. Hopewell High School is located at 11530 Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville.